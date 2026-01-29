RCB opt to bowl against UP Warriorz in WPL

Vadodara, Jan 29 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League clash here on Thursday.

Seam bowling allrounder Pooja Vastrakar, who last played more than a year back, marked her return recovering from her hamstring injury as she replaced Gautami Naik in the one change for RCB who have already qualified for the final.

In their must-win match, UPW made two changes with Amy Jones replacing the injured Phoebe Litchfield, while Simran Shaikh came in place of Kiran Navgire.

Teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (capt), Georgia Voll, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Sayali Satghare, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil and Lauren Bell.

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (capt), Simran Shaikh, Amy Jones (wk), Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey and Kranti Gaud.