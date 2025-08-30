RCB pays emotional tribute to stampede victims in social media post

Bengaluru: Reigning IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the June 4 stampede that marred the team’s title celebrations at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The franchise said the financial support was being extended under its new initiative “RCB Cares”.

The tragedy had occurred when nearly two-and-half-lakh people thronged the M. Chinnaswamy stadium to catch a glimpse of RCB cricketers after their maiden IPL trophy victory. The resultant chaos led to the death of 11 people, besides leaving several others injured.

In the aftermath of the stampede, RCB had announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the 11 families of the deceased.

On Saturday, in an emotional message, their first since the tragedy, RCB acknowledged the grief and extended their financial support to the affected families.

"Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us," said RCB in a post on 'X' on Saturday.

"No amount of support can ever fill the space they've left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended Rs 25 lakh each to their families. Not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care." RCB also said that it was committed to "meaningful action" to honour the memory of the deceased.

"This is also the beginning of a long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honouring their memory. Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve," the statement added.

In another social media post recently, RCB called its fans "12th Man Army", saying the team had been "grieving in silence" since the episode.

"Dear 12th Man Army, this is our heartfelt letter to you! The Silence wasn't Absence. It was Grief. This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that you enjoyed the most.. But June 4th changed everything. That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space.

"In that silence, we've been grieving. Listening. Learning. And slowly, we've begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in. We return to this space, not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka."

RCB had defeated Punjab Kings for their maiden IPL title on June 3 in Ahmedabad and a day later the stampede happened outside their home ground in Bengaluru as lakhs surged to celebrate the victory.