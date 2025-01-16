RCB pick Charlie Dean as replacement for injured Sophie Molineux

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday picked Charlie Dean as a replacement for the injured Sophie Molineux for the upcoming Women's Premier League.

Molineux will not feature in the third edition of the WPL due to a knee injury, the franchise said.

Dean represents England in international cricket and has played 36 T20Is, in addition to three Tests and 39 ODIs.

The England all-rounder will join RCB for Rs 30 lakh.

Australia's Molineux had earlier missed the ICC Women's Championship ODI series against New Zealand after sustaining a knee injury.

RCB are the defending champions, having beaten Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final of the last edition.