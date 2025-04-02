RCB post 169/8 against GT

Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) Mohammed Siraj struck twice in the powerplay before Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 169 for eight against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

The GT pace trio of Siraj (3/19), Arshad Khan (1/17) and Ishant Sharma (1/27) got rid of the RCB top order in the first seven overs to reduce the hosts to 42/4.

Liam Livingstone (54), who scored a scintillating fifty, and Jitesh Sharma (33) stitched a 52-run partnership to steady the ship.

Tim David pitched in with a handy 32 of 18.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 169 for 8 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 54, Jitesh Sharma 33; Mohammed Siraj 3/19) PTI APA AH AH