RCB post 187/9 against DC

Bengaluru, May 12 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed only 187 for 9 despite a blazing half-century by in-form Rajat Patidar in an IPL match here on Sunday. Despite DC fielders dropping too many catches, the bowlers did a commendable job to restrict RCB to below 200 on a good batting surface. Patidar (52 off 32 balls) and Will Jacks (41 off 28 balls) added 88 for the third wicket in little under nine overs but RCB will reckon they were 15 short in the end.

Ishant Sharma (1/31), who got the prize wicket of Virat Kohli was impressive with his variations. So were DC's Khaleel Ahmed (2/31) and Rasikh Salam (2/23).

Brief Scores: RCB 187/8 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 52, Will Jacks 41, Ishant Sharma 1/31, Khaleel Ahmed 2/31, Rsikh Salam 2/23) vs DC. PTI KHS KHS BSBS