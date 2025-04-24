RCB post 205/5 against RR

Bengaluru, Apr 24 (PTI) Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal struck fifties to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru post 205 for 5 in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday.

Kohli (70 off 42 balls) and Padikkal's (50 off 27 balls) second wicket stand of 95 runs was the highlight of the RCB innings after being invited to bat.

Later, Tim David (23) and Jitesh Sharma (19 not out) took charge to take RCB past the 200-run mark. For RR, Sandeep Sharma (2/45), Jofra Archer (1/32) and Wanindu Hasaranga (1/30) were the wicket takers.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 205 for 5 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 70, Devdutt Padikkal 50; Sandeep Sharma 2/45). PTI PDS PDS ATK