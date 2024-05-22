RCB score 172/8 against RR in Eliminator

Ahmedabad, May 22 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 172/8 against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League Eliminator here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Sent into bat, Rajat Patidar top-scored for RCB with 34 off 22 balls.

In-form opener Virat Kohli made 33 off 24 balls before falling to wily leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, while Mahipal Lomror chipped in with a brisk 17-ball 32.

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled beautifully to finish with excellent figures of 2/19 in four overs while taking the wickets of Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell off successive balls. Avesh Khan took 3/44 in his four overs.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 172/8 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 34; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/19, Avesh Khan 3/44). PTI AH AH BS BS