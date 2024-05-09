RCB score 241/7 against Punjab Kings

Dharamsala, May 9 (PTI) Star batter Virat Kohli slammed a 47-ball 92 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 241/7 against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, in-form opener Kohli got off to a brisk start before Rajat Patidar (55 off 23 balls) joined his senior partner to take the PBKS bowlers to the cleaners.

Cameron Green contributed a breezy 46 off 27 balls.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 241/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 92, Rajat Patidar 55, Cameron Green 46; Harshal Patel 3/38, Vidhwath Kaverappa 2/36). PTI AH AM AH AM AM