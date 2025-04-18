RCB score 95/9 against PBKS

Bengaluru, Apr 18 (PTI) Tim David struck a counter-attacking fifty to lift Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 95 for nine against Punjab Kings in their rain-curtailed Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Asked to bat first, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals with the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marco Jansen doing the bulk of the damage for the visiting team in the match that was reduced to 14 overs per side after a delayed start due to rain.

For RCB, Tim David top-scored with an unbeaten 50 off 26 balls.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 95/9 in 14 overs (Tim David 50 not out; Arshdeep Singh 2/23, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/11, Marco Jansen 2/10). PTI AH AM AH AM AM