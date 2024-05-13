RCB should bring Kohli back as captain: Harbhajan

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru should think about giving back the team's captaincy to Virat Kohli, who has an ideal combination of intent, commitment and aggression to take the side forward from the next season, reckons former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing IPL with 661 runs from 13 innings at a strike rate of 155.16. Placed fifth in table with 12 points, RCB are still alive in the play-off race. "If they don't qualify, they should look to get some Indian guy. Why not bring Virat Kohli back as captain. As Dhoni has a lot of impact in Chennai, Virat Kohli is a big leader, he knows the kind of cricket they need to play," Harbhajan said in the latest episode of the Star Sports' Press Room.

"Now they are playing with lot of aggression, lot of intent and that is what Virat Kohli brings. I would like to see Virat Kohli leading the side going forward." Conversation should have been behind closed doors ******************************************* The outburst of Lucknow Super Giants team owner Sajeev Goenka on skipper KL Rahul after the 10-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad has been the talking point of late, and Harbhajan feels the episode was not good for team environment.

"There can be differences between captain and the management but the talks should be behind doors which is better for everyone. The talks should have been inside the dressing room. Whatever talks are going on, it is not good for the team's atmosphere.

"The timing was also not right," he said.

In this context Harbhajan cited the example of Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan. "KKR is a great unit, huge fan of Khan sahaab. Hats off to that guy, he just doesn't interfere at all when it comes to cricket. Their dressing room looks very secured. That's what a good mentor does, wherever he goes, ensure that everyone is on the same page and play as one unit. A happy team is a winning team," he said.

Harbhajan also felt change of captaincy didn't augur well for Mumbai Indians.

"Cricket is a team game, we win together we lose together, not a single individual can win you a tournament. You have to do well collectively and that didn't happen. Of course, there were lot of issues with captaincy change, we heard people were not willing to accept Hardik Pandya as captain.

"These are all rumours but they didn't play like Mumbai Indians. They didn't play well collectively as a team," he said.

Chahal is only bowler who is bowling like a spinner ****************************************** Harbhajan also heaped praise on leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's performance in the ongoing IPL.

"He (Chahal) is the only bowler who is bowling like a spinner. He is spinning the ball, he's got flight, he's got variation and using it very wisely. When I look at him bowling and other spinners, there is a vast difference. " The former India off-spinner also highlighted the significance of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings side.

"I still believe Dhoni has a lot of impact. The game at Wankhede he scored 20 odd runs and that was the difference in the end. What else do you need, his guidance, he delivers when it matters the most." Former India batter Ambati Rayudu, meanwhile, wants Rajasthan Royals to open with Sanju Samson once Jos Buttler returns for national duty.

"They should open with Sanju Samson, he has been terrific form. With Sanju at the top he can control the innings, can carry his bat for 20 overs," he said. PTI SSC SSC AT AT