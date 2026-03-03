RCB to assemble at Chinnaswamy on March 15; security enhancement works in full swing

Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) Karnataka State Cricket Association president Venkatesh Prasad on Tuesday expressed confidence of completing the remaining security enhancement works at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium before the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad assembles at the venue on March 15.

The Royal Challengers had earlier announced that they will play five league matches, including the opening fixture of the IPL 2026, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, ending months of uncertainty.

"Yes, there is some bit of work still left and as far as we are concerned, it is going to be delivered within the timelines that we have given the (state appointed) expert committee headed by Mr. Maheshwar Rao," Prasad told reporters here.

"We have satisfied them to the best extent possible. They have repeated meetings here. They have come, even yesterday morning, to assess the works. The RCB is likely to assemble here on March 15, and the ticketed Unbox event will happen here a week ahead of the IPL's opening match," he added.

Santosh Menon, the KSCA secretary said, the association has informed the expert committee of the security enhancement measures they have undertaken thus far.

"We have some new ideas to ensure that we regulate the crowd a little more efficiently. We have increased the number of gates, as we have built 13 new gates, measuring 9m width as against 6m instructed by the expert committee to ensure smooth flow of the spectators," Menon said.

"Safety of the spectators is uppermost in our minds. We are going to ensure that we communicate to each and every spectator in the best way possible about all these measures. We urge the fans to use public transport, especially through the metro rail, which has got a lot of connectivity now. The holding area near the KSCA 'B' ground too is taking shape fast," he added.

"Since the repair works will happen outside, it will not impede the team's training and other activities inside such as entering the stadium and access to pavilion and dressing room etc," he added.

Menon said the RCB has assured the association of giving free metro rides to the ticket holders in association with BMRCL.

"RCB has been kind enough to ensure that they give free metro rides to all ticket holders. They will be announcing it shortly from their side. They are also looking to have better public transport with the BMTC," he noted.

Menon said steps have been taken to ensure separate queues for women and children on match days to control the rush at the gates, which will now open at least 3-4 hours ahead of the match.

"See, as per the stadium agreement, there is something called a stadium agreement. Tripartite stadium agreement between BCCI, the stadium association and the franchisee. So as per that, we have to hand over the stadium and some of the responsibilities are ours.

"For example, the pitch, the practice wickets, the lights come under our responsibility. So the gate control security and ticketing are RCB's and Law and Order outside the stadium is with the police," he added. PTI UNG AH AH