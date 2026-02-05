RCB win second WPL title, DC denied again

Vadodara, Feb 5 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their second Women's Premier League title with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals here on Thursday.

RCB overcame the 204-run target in 19.4 overs thanks to captain Smriti Mandhana (87 off 41) and Georgia Voll (79 off 54) who shared a record 165-run stand for the second wicket.

Delhi Capitals had done well to post 203 for four courtesy contributions from Laura Wolvaardt (44 off 25) and captain Jemimah Rodrigues (57 off 37).

It was Delhi Capitals' fourth loss in as many WPL finals.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 203/4 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 44, Jemimah Rodrigues 57). RCB 204/4 in 19.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 87, Georgia Voll 79). PTI BS AH AH