RCB win toss, elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians in WPL opener

Navi Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl first against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the Women's Premier League Season 4 here on Friday.

Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith and Nandine de Klerk are the four overseas players for RCB.

Mandhana said her decision to bowl first was taken keeping the dew factor in mind.

Mumbai Indians will miss the services of Hayley Matthews in the WPL opener as the West Indian is unwell, said skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

The Teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Grace Harris, D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), G Kamalini, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti, S Sajana, Saika Ishaque. PTI AM PDS PDS