RCB win toss, elect to bowl against Punjab Kings

Bengaluru, Mar 25 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings here on Monday.

Both the teams have kept an unchanged playing XI for the game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh. PTI AM AM KHS