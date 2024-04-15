RCB win toss, elect to bowl against SRH in IPL

Bengaluru, Apr 15 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

Hard-hitting batter Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj, who have had below-par showings this season, are not part of the RCB playing XI, while right-arm pacer Lockie Ferusion has been included in the side.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins will go into the contest with an unchanged side.

Teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.