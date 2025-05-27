RCB win toss, opt to bowl against Super Giants in final league match

Lucknow: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in the final league stage IPL match, here Tuesday.

RCB have replaced Tim David and Lungi Ngidi with Liam Livingstone and Nuwan Thushara.

The hosts have also brought in Matthew Breetzke and Digvesh Rathi.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w/c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara.

Lucknow Super Giants

Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, and William O'Rourke.