RCB win toss, opt to bowl against PBKS in Qualifier 1

Mullanpur: Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of the IPL here on Thursday.

RCB made one change, bringing in Josh Hazlewood in place of Nuwan Thushara.

For PBKS, Azmatullah Omarzai replaced Marco Jansen.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI):

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI)

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.