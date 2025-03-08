RCB win toss, opt to bowl against UPW

Lucknow, Mar 8 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match here on Saturday.

RCB, the defending champions, made two changes, with Charlie Dean replacing Danni Wyatt-Hodge and S Meghana coming in for Ekta Bisht.

UPW also made a couple of changes, with Vrinda Dinesh and Gouher Sultana replaced by Poonam Khemnar and Anjali Sarvani.

It is a must-win game for RCB to keep their play-off hopes alive, while bottom-placed UPW are already out of contention.

The Teams: UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Kiran Navgire, Chinelle Henry, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry (w), Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Anjali Sarvani.

Royal Challengers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Charlotte Dean, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (w), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sabbhineni Meghana. PTI ATK PDS PDS