RCB win toss, opt to field in WPL clash against MI

Vadodara, Jan 25 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and invited Mumbai Indians to bat in their Women's Premier League match here on Monday.

For MI, Amelia Kerr is back in the playing XI, with Nicola Carey missing out due to injury.

Meanwhile, table-toppers RCB are unchanged.

Teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Sayali Satghare, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), S Sajana, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Rahila Firdous (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma. PTI PDS PDS DDV