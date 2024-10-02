Ready for AAC, Kartik buoyed by SAI and IGU's encouragement for young golfers

Gotemba (Japan), Oct 2 (PTI) "It is like a reunion with a lot of friends", says Kartik Singh, who is just 14 years old but is ready to battle it out for the title with several of his pals in his second start at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships.

The 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships (AAC) gets underway on Thursday at the Taiheiyo Club here with the amazing Mount Fuji in the backdrop.

In the year since he became the youngest ever to make the cut in the 2023 AAC in Melbourne, Kartik is ready to contend for one of the biggest amateur events in the world.

In the last 12 months, he has played almost 12-15 international events in a dozen countries. "I have played in a lot of places, learnt a lot in golf and made many friends all over the world," he says.

"I have learnt a lot in the last one year. I have been playing with most of the top juniors in the world and have seen a lot of events and courses," said Kartik ahead of the 2024 AAC.

Kartik is one of the four Indian players who have been sent by the Indian Golf Union for the event. He is the highest-ranked Indian amateur at 171.

Earlier this year, Kartik was invited for a special week-long camp at the AAC Academy at the Taiheiyo Club here. However, he had to miss it because he was in the middle of his busiest season.

He is also aware of the opportunities that can come his way with the inclusion of golf at the Olympics in 2016.

"The Indian Golf Union helped me get into TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme). The government is keen on sports and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been supportive. Now, with their support and IGU's backing I can go to more events. They are now willing to give all we want. The President of the IGU (Brijinder Singh) walked with us even during practice round," said Kartik. "That encourages us a lot." "Since I came here (Gotemba), I have played the course twice." He has scoped out the course well and is ready to show that his growth chart in golf is rising exponentially.

The players feel the fairways are tighter here and driving is going to be important. The greens look great but could be soft. Then there are a lot of undulations... it is up-and-down at places and downhill putts will be fast.

"I have played some of the best events like the AAC last year, won once in Asia (Singapore Juniors), the R&A Junior Open -- where I was sixth --, the Junior PGA, the Junior Players -- where I was third --, and recently I played on the Internationals Team in the Junior Presidents Cup," added a confident Kartik.

"Playing such big events and seeing the world's top junior players, I have learnt a lot." Kartik is one of the six players, who played at the Junior Presidents Cup in Canada last month.

"They (six players) are all very good. I have played many events with them. We talk and learn," he said and then with a smile adds, "Now, I have friends all over the world." Kartik, who made the cut and finished T-57 last year, leads the Indian challenge, which includes debutant Rakshit Dahiya, Krishnav Nikhil Chopraa -- playing his third AAC -- and Vedant Sirohi, who is making a second appearance.

In the first round on Thursday, Sirohi will be the first among Indians to start as he plays with Bowen Chai of China and Ingtawan Wangrungwichaisri of Thailand. Dahiya is grouped with Qawi Aslimon of Brunei and Junee Choi of Korea.

On the other side of the course, Chopraa plays from the 10th tee with Zaqian Fang of China and Robby Turnbull of New Zealand, while Kartik Singh goes out with Rayhan Latief of Indonesia and Ryan Ang of Singapore.