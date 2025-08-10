Real Kashmir beat NEROCA 3-1 in Durand Cup

Imphal, Aug 10 (PTI) Real Kashmir produced a clinical display to defeat NEROCA FC 3-1 in a Group F match of the 134th Durand Cup football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium here on Sunday.

The Snow Leopards thus ended their campaign with six points from three outings.

The final Group F match between Indian Navy and TRAU FC on Tuesday will decide who will qualify for the quarterfinals as group toppers.

Veteran defender Salam Ranjan Singh put Real Kashmir ahead in the 32nd minute before Lucas Chagas levelled for the hosts in the 67th.

Maret Tareck (70th) and Modou Mbengue (82nd) struck late to seal the win for the I-League side, leaving NEROCA with just two points from their campaign.

Singh gave the visitors the lead, meeting a corner unmarked inside the box and smashing past the NEROCA goalkeeper.

The home side fought hard for an equaliser, with Saphaba Singh dribbling past two defenders to set up Arun Kumar, who shot narrowly wide.

The second-half saw NEROCA press higher, and they were rewarded when Saphaba threaded a precise through ball for Lucas Chagas, who slotted past Furqan to make it 1-1.

However, Real Kashmir restored their lead just three minutes later from a free-kick on the right.

Rohen Singh’s curling delivery was flicked on by Toure into the path of Maret Tareck, who finished calmly into the far corner.

The Snow Leopards sealed the win with a swift counter-attack. Tareck drove forward and released Modou Mbengue, who controlled well, cut inside, and fired a low shot beyond the goalkeeper. PTI TAP PDS PDS