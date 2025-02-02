Real Kashmir blank Shillong Lajong 2-0 to jump to fourth place

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Real Kashmir FC extended their unbeaten home streak with a commanding 2-0 win over Shillong Lajong FC in Srinagar, while Namdhari FC returned to the top of the I-League standings with a clinical 2-0 victory over Delhi FC in the I-League on Sunday.

Aminou Bouba put the Snow Leopards ahead in first-half stoppage time, heading in a long throw-in for his third goal of the season.

Lajong tried to fight back but struggled to break through Real Kashmir's defence.

Kamal Issah sealed the win in the 88th minute, racing past defenders to slot home a well-placed pass from Mohammed Aqib.

With 19 points from 12 matches, Real Kashmir climbed to fourth spot on the table, while Lajong remained seventh with 16 points.

Namdhari FC reclaim top spot =================== Namdhari FC defeated Delhi FC at Mahilpur in Punjab.

Despite a shaky start, Namdhari took the lead in the 30th minute when Bhupinder Singh finished off a low cross from Jaskaranpreet Singh.

The goal shifted the momentum, and Namdhari tightened their grip on the match.

A calm and composed Cledson Carvalho Dasilva then sealed the win in the 52nd minute with Bhupinder assisting with a cross.

This was the Brazilian forward's eighth goal of the season.

With 24 points from 12 matches, Namdhari lead the table, though Churchill Brothers have a chance to overtake them in their upcoming fixture.

Meanwhile, Delhi FC remain in deep trouble, languishing at 11th place with just nine points. PTI TAP AM TAP AM AM