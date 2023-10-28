Real Kashmir FC shine in I-League 2023-24 opener; beat Rajasthan United FC 2-0

Srinagar, Oct 28 (PTI) Real Kashmir FC kick started their campaign on a winning note in the I-League 2023-24 opener, defeating Rajasthan United FC by two goals at a jam-packed TRC ground here.

The victory of the Real Kashmir FC holds special significance for Jammu and Kashmir, as most of the players in the squad are homegrown talent. Six of them found their place in the starting 11.

Both the teams failed to score any goal in the first half but the Real Kashmir FC maintained their relentless pressure on the visiting team and managed two goals in the second half – first by Wayne Vaz followed by Shaher Shaheen.

Since Saturday morning, passion was high as locals came out in large numbers to support Real Kashmir FC, and their 2-0 win was an opportunity to celebrate.

Some foreigners had also come to watch the match. Real Kashmir FC will play their second match on November 4 against TRAU at the same venue.

The J&K Football Association congratulated Real Kashmir FC for their splendid victory and said "this is a moment of immense pride for us, as it reflects the remarkable talent that our region nurtures and the growing football prowess in J&K." Lauding the role of Real Kashmir FC owner Sandeep Chatoo, the association said his relentless dedication to the promotion of football in the region, uplifting standards and exceptional work in raising interest among the youth have been truly commendable.

