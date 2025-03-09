Real Kashmir see off Aizawl 2-1 to close gap at top; Gokulam Kerala win in Jaipur

Srinagar, Mar 9 (PTI) Real Kashmir FC moved to third spot in the I-League standings with a hard fought 2-1 win over relegation-battling Aizawl FC at the TRC Turf Ground here on Sunday.

Real Kashmir's fifth straight home win, and fourth in the last five overall, took their tally to 32 points in 18 matches, two behind both Churchill Brothers and Inter Kashi.

With just four matches to go, the title race is set to go down to the wire. On the other hand, Aizawl missed the chance to climb out of the relegation zone. The Reds remained in 11th place with 16 points, one behind SC Bengaluru.

Senegalese Karim Samb (31st minute) put the Snow Leopards ahead before Lalrinzuala (58th) equalised for Aizawl with his ninth goal of the season. Brazilian Paulo Cézar (77th), who came on as a substitute, scored the winning goal for the hosts, who also saved a penalty late on to grab all three points.

It was an end-to-end start with both goalkeepers making some routine saves in the early minutes.

Gradually, Real Kashmir began to boss possession and took the game to the visitors. In the 21st minute, Aizawl almost scored an own goal as Samuel Lalmuanpuia, intending to clear an Ocran Idan corner, flicked a header that went just wide of the far post.

The breakthrough for the hosts arrived through a defensive mix-up from Aizawl in the 31st minute. Karim Samb capitalised on it, burst into the box and slotted it past Md Rafique Ali Sardar to score his fifth goal of the season.

Aizawl began the second half better and found the equaliser in the 58th minute despite it coming due to a goalkeeping error.

Laltlanzova cut inside from the left but shot directly at Mohd Arbaz. What should've been a routine save was spilled by the Real Kashmir custodian and Lalrinzuala, the top Indian scorer of the I-League, was on hand to tap it in from two yards out and restore parity.

The contest became more equal after that and both teams came close to scoring again but were let down by poor finishing.

For Real Kashmir, Mohammad Inam crossed for substitute Paulo Cézar, who headed it agonisingly wide from six yards. At the other end, Lalrinzuala cut it back for an unmarked Lalbiakdia inside the box, but he skied his first-time shot.

Eventually, Paulo Cezar did find the net in the 77th minute and it proved to be the match winner. Basit squared a low cross into the six-yard box and the Brazilian evaded his marker to convert from point-blank range, making it 2-1.

However, there would be a last twist in the tale just five minutes later. When left-back Mohd Aqib handled an aerial cross inside the box, referee Crystal John pointed to the penalty spot right away.

Up stepped Lalrinzuala, looking to take his season’s tally to double digits. He went down the middle, and Arbaz, who had dived to his left, was able to save the penalty with his trailing foot.

Gokulam Kerala FC leave Rajasthan United deserted in Jaipur ======================================= In Jaipur, former champions Gokulam Kerala FC stayed in the hunt with a resounding 3-0 victory over Rajasthan United 3-0. The winners led 1-0 at half time.

Lesotho striker Thabiso Brown (45' 81') was the star of the show for the visitors as he netted a brace while Athul Unnikrishnan (57') also contributed a goal to seal the triumph.

This victory has not only marked a return to winning ways for Gokulam Kerala but also propelled them into fourth place in the league standings.

With four matches remaining the season, the Malabarians have 28 points from 18 games, six points behind leaders Churchill Brothers.

Rajasthan United, on the other hand, have seen their earlier momentum, highlighted by a 10-match unbeaten streak, dissipate. They now find themselves in eighth place with 24 points from 18 games.

On Sunday, the home side struggled to impose themselves in what turned out to be a lacklustre display, starkly contrasted by the visitors zeal and tactical discipline. PTI AH PDS AH KHS