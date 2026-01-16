Really happy with the way Radha and Richa batted: RCB's Shreyanka Patil

Navi Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru spinner Shreyanka Patil said that watching Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh guide the team out of a precarious situation with a century partnership gave the squad the confidence to go all out for a win in Friday's Women's Premier League clash against Gujarat Giants here.

The off-spinner, who played a pivotal role in the match by returning with impressive figures of 5 for 23 -- dismantling the Gujarat Giants' batting and steering her team to a 32-run victory -- also credited her preparations over the past few months for the transformation in her bowling.

"Firstly I would love to give the credit to Radha (Yadav) because if not for her innings we'd not have put up that total. Really happy with the way Radha and Richa (Ghosh) contributed to the innings from 40 for 4 (43 for 4). It gave us a lot of confidence," said Patil.

Yadav struck a 47-ball 66, while Ghosh contributed 44 off 28 deliveries, as the duo stitched together a 105-run partnership for the fifth wicket -- a game-changing stand on the day.

On the exceptional bowling performance from the bowlers, Patil gave due credit to them for being so effective despite the dew factor.

"We knew dew would play a big part. I think the bowlers did tremendously well and I am very happy to get my first WPL five-for. I have gone through a roller-coaster ride personally. I came out of it in a very strong way.

"Just the fact that I was out of cricket for 14 months was a big blow for me because I can't sit quietly. I need to be out on the field. Very happy with the preparation over the last few months and happy that my execution is now falling in place. I am a wicket-taking bowler," she said.

"Because the drift I get, the turn I get and bounce I get, I have not seen much. I don't know why I am giving so much credit to myself (laughs). But I have always wanted to be the strike bowler," she added.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said the stand between Yadav and Ghosh was "really special".

"She's (Yadav) always played that (No.5) role for her state team and done well. We knew she's done well in that role. It's an Indian league and when someone's done well in that role for her state, you have to back them," said Mandhana.

She also complimented the bowlers, saying they were confident of defending the total, knowing that any result is possible at the DY Patil Stadium even when a big score is posted.

"With the bowling that we have and the kind of variety, we had the confidence but you can never be overconfident at DY Patil Stadium. We dropped two catches and both were sitters and we really pride ourselves to be good fielders so that's not something that's acceptable.

"I think the middle order where we are losing back-to-back wickets is an area we can work on," she added. PTI AM AM SSC SSC