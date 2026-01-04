Receiving threats for hailing BCCI on Bangladesh pacer issue, claims Sena (UBT) leader; NC filed

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey on Sunday claimed he had received death threats for hailing the BCCI's decision directing Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its 2026 IPL squad.

Dubey received threatening messages on his WhatsApp number and phone calls from unidentified persons on Saturday, the Samta Nagar police station official said.

An NC has been filed on his complaint under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(4) (criminal intimidation), and efforts are on to trace and apprehend the culprit/s, the official said.

Sharing a detailed post on social media, Dubey claimed he was abused and threatened for terming the BCCI's move as "good decision".

"The issue (threats and abuse) is serious and must be looked into the police, state government," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader added.

Kolkata Knight Riders has released Rahman, whose services it had bought for Rs 9.2 crore in an IPL auction, after being instructed to do so by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid heightening diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

The BCCI said KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if required for the event scheduled to start on March 26. PTI ZA BNM