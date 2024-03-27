Record-breaking SRH beat MI by 31 runs

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high-scoring IPL match here on Wednesday.

SRH posted 277 for three, the highest total in IPL history, after being invited to bat first.

Travis Head, playing his first IPL game this season, blasted a 24-ball 62, while Abhishek Sharma slammed 63 off 23 to lay the foundation. Heinrich Klassen (80 not out) and Aiden Markram (42 not out) provided the late charge to take the hosts past the 250-mark.

The previous highest total was 263 for five, achieved by Royal Challengers Bangalore back in 2013.

In reply, MI managed 246 for five in their allotted 20 overs, riding on a 34-ball 64 by Tilak Varma and Tim David's 22-ball 42 not out.

For SRH, Pat Cummins (2/35) and Jaydev Unadkat (2/47) snapped two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 277 for 3 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klassen 80 , Travis Head 62, Abhishek Sharma 63; Piyush Chawla 1/34).

Mumbai Indians: 246 for 5 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 64, Tim David 42 not out; Pat Cummins 2/35).