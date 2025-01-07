Red-hot FC Goa target full points against struggling Hyderabad FC

Margao, Jan 7 (PTI) Hosts FC Goa will be aiming to extend their impressive run and climb to second place in the table, while bottom-rung Hyderabad FC will be desperate to find answers amid a tough season when they clash in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.

A win for FC Goa, especially with a clean sheet, would mark a significant milestone as they aim for their first-ever streak of four consecutive shutouts against a single opponent in ISL history.

Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, are battling a poor away record, having lost their last three games on the road without scoring.

Currently third in the table, FC Goa have 25 points from 13 matches, courtesy seven wins and four draws and a win will take them to second spot ahead of Bengaluru FC.

In stark contrast, Hyderabad FC are languishing at the bottom with just eight points from 14 games.

Goa’s form has been red-hot, with four wins in their last five outings, while Hyderabad FC have suffered four losses in the same span.

The Gaurs have been lethal in attack, scoring in each of their last 13 games and netting 27 goals during this streak.

A goal in this fixture will take them closer to their longest scoring run of 16 games in ISL history.

Their defence has also played a crucial role, conceding just eight open-play goals from inside the box this season, second only to Mohun Bagan.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez has reiterated his team’s ambition of winning the Shield.

"We have to be ambitious. The target is to win the Shield. If that doesn’t happen, then at least finish in the top-two," he said.

For Hyderabad FC, the season has been a struggle.

They’ve trailed for 57.4% of their game time -- the highest in the league -- while conceding a league-high 16 open-play goals from inside the box.

Interim head coach Shameel Chembakath is determined to end their poor away run, emphasising the need for his team to stay compact and capitalise on chances.

"There are some key players in FC Goa whom we have assessed. We will try to stop them. The focus is to get points from this away match," said Shameel.

In 11 previous encounters, FC Goa have the upper hand with six wins.

In 11 previous encounters, FC Goa have the upper hand with six wins.

Hyderabad FC have managed three victories, while two games ended in draws.