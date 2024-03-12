Reddy, Badanayak guide India to big win over Sri Lanka in Blind Cricket

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Ajay Kumar Reddy and Nakula Badanayak scored half-centuries as the Indian men's blind cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 134 runs in the second T20 of the Samarth Championship here on Tuesday.

Debutant Gudadappa (B1) too chipped in with a fine 48-run innings.

India posted 273 for 5 with Reddy smashing 84 in 26 balls, while Badanayak hit a 46-ball 65.

In reply, Sri Lanka were restricted to 139 for four at the Karnail Singh Stadium.

India have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Opting to bat, India got off to a poor start, losing Lokesh on the first ball. The hosts then lost Sukhram Majhi in the second over. But Gudadappa and Sunil Ramesh built a 47-run stand for the third wicket.

While Gudadappa scored 48 off 27 balls, Sunil hit 36 off 18 deliveries. Badanayak and Reddy then stitched a 128-run partnership.

Sri Lanka faltered early in the chase and lost the momentum, managing 54/2 in the first eight overs.

Saman Thushara tried to pull things back but got little support from his teammates.

The third match will be played at the same venue on Wednesday. PTI AM AM ATK ATK