Reddy, Head''s fifties power SRH to 201/3 against RR

Hyderabad, May 2 (PTI) Nitish Reddy (76 not out) and Travis Head (58) scored half centuries as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 201/3 against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, SRH were unable to capitalise on the Powerplay, losing the wickets off Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh.

However, Head and Reddy scored 96 runs off 57 deliveries to resurrect SRH's innings while Heinrich Klaasen (42 not out of 19) provided the final flurry.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderbad 201 for 3 in 20 overs (Nitish Reddy 76 not out, Travis Head 58; Avesh Khan 2/39). PTI APA KHS