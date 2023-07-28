Reeth powers Goa Challengers into UTT final

Pune, Jul 28 (PTI) T Reeth Rishya stunned reigning national champion and Dabang Delhi TTC player Sreeja Akula 2-1 in the decider to guide Goa Challengers into Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 final here on Friday.

Rishya's decisive victory in the semifinal helped the Goa franchise overcome Dabang Delhi 8-7.

Reeth used her powerful shots to overpower Sreeja 11-4 in the opening game.

However, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist came back with perfect control to clinch the second game 11-6 and forced the match into the decider. The last game went in the favour of the Chennai paddler 11-8.

Earlier in a men's singles match, G Sathiyan beat Harmeet Desai 2-1 to give Dabang Delhi a perfect start.

Asian Games medallist Sathiyan was swift in his movements and used both flanks to dominate the game and win the opening game 11-3.

The second game was an evenly-contested affair with Sathiyan holding his nerve to win 11-9 and take a 2-0 lead. Harmeet took one back by taking the third game 11-8.

Suthasini Sawettabut then defeated Ayhika Mukherjee 2-1 to bring the Challengers back into the contest.

The Thai player showed immaculate control to win the first game 11-5 before Ayhika roared back to clinch the second 11-8. The decider was a one-sided affair as Suthasini won 11-3 to register a remarkable victory.

Sathiyan and Barbora Balazova played with perfect coordination and won the third mixed doubles tie 2-1 against Harmeet and Suthasini to bring the Delhi franchise back into the lead.

World Championships silver medallist Alvaro Robles took the tie into the decider with a come-from-behind victory over Jon Persson 2-1 (6-11, 11-10, 11-7) in the fourth match (men's singles). PTI AM AM PDS PDS