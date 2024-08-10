Reetika Hooda shows promise in quarterfinal defeat against top seed

Paris, Aug 10 (PTI) Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda put up a stout defence against top seed Aiperi Medet Kyzy before losing the women's 76kg quarterfinal bout, which turned into an intense power struggle at the Paris Olympics here on Saturday.

Up against the Asian Games champion and World Championship silver medallist, Reetika managed to restrict her formidable rival to standing wrestling but eventually lost the bout on criteria after it ended 1-1.

If the two wrestlers end with the same score, the one who scores the last point is declared winner.

The 21-year old Reetika had become India's female U23 world champion last year. A little more experience of battling quality senior wrestlers would have helped her get an upset win.

"You can't win bouts by just defence," India coach Virender Dahiya fumed.

"Yes, she fought well but what's the point if your strong defence does not get you win. Reetika did not let her attack but she herself did not attack. You lose by one point, or 10 points, you lose. Reetika could have won this bout," he said.

The Kyrgyzstan wrestler began on an aggressive note with a double leg attack but Reetika, using her immense upper body power, held her ground. Had it not been for a strong defence, Reetika could have been flipped by Aiperi for a takedown.

Reetika got the first point on Aiperi's passivity in the first period but she was also put on the clock in the second period and lost the lead for lack of attacking move.

The Kyrgyz wrestler got hold of Reetika's right leg but the Indian again did well and wriggled out of her rival's grip. After getting the equaliser, Aiperi just needed to defend and she did that by using all her experience, keeping Reetika in a head-lock position.

Reetika's fate would now depend on Aiperi's result in the next bout. If she reaches the final, Reetika will get the repechage round to get into bronze play-off.

Reetika is the last of the five Indian women in fray. Antim Panghal (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Nisha Dahiya (68kg) have already exited the competition.

Vinesh Phogat is awaiting a verdict on her appeal against her disqualification from the women's 50kg final for being overweight by 100gm.

Aman Sehrawat won a bronze in men's 57kg weight-class on Friday.

India have so far won six medals, and need Reetika to win one more to match the Tokyo tally of seven.

Earlier, Reetika displayed power and skill in equal measure while outclassing Bernadett Nagy of Hungary to enter the quarter-finals, which she won by technical superiority.

She needed only 29 seconds to gain a decisive 10-point lead over the Hungarian, winning 12-2. PTI AT AH AH