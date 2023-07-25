Referees Rahul Gupta, Kishan Chand Joshi win AIFF annual awards

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Tuesday, named Rahul Gupta as the best referee and Kishan Chand Joshi as the best assistant referee for the 2022-23 season.

India and Mumbai City FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte was recently named the AIFF Men's Footballer of the Year, on the back of his impressive performance in the Indian Super League (ISL) and for the national team.

The 26-year-old player from Mizoram featured in 12 matches during the international season for India, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the 2022-23 season. He beat national team-mates Nandhakumar Sekar and Naorem Mahesh Singh to the coveted award.

Manisha Kalyan was named the AIFF Women Player of the Year by the federation after its Annual General Meeting in Bengaluru.

The Men's Coach of the Year award went to former India player Clifford Miranda, who guided Odisha FC to Super Cup triumph and also AFC Cup qualification.

Priya Parathi Valappil was named Women Coach of the Year. A former India international, Priya is the current head coach of the India women's U-17 team.

Another Mumbai City FC player Akash Mishra and India U-17 team member Shilji Shaji were named Men's and Women's Emerging Players of the Year. PTI AH AM AH AM AM