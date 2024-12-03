Registration for Gujarat govt's 'Khel Mahakumbh 3.0' to open from Dec 5

Ahmedabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Registration process for the Gujarat government's annual sports gala 'Khel Mahakumbh 3.0' will begin from December 5, while the event will be inaugurated in the first week of January next year, a minister said on Tuesday.

The registration process will continue till December 25, Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi said.

"Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 will be held between December 5 and March 31. This time, a total of 39 sports, including 32 Olympic sports, seven emerging sports, and 25 para sports are going to be organised across the state," he said in a statement.

Khel Mahakumbh was started in 2010 by Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat with the main objective of creating awareness about sports among the youth, maintaining physical fitness and developing sports culture in Gujarat, it said.

Nearly 66 lakh sportspersons from Gujarat had registered in Khel Mahakumbh 2.0 held last year.

People willing to participate in Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 can register online from December 5 to December 25 while the inauguration ceremony will be organised in the first week of January 2025.

Sports competitions will be held for seven different age groups - Under-9, 11, 14, 17, open category, over 40 years and over 60 years age group.

Sports like athletics, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball will be organised in school and village levels from January 1 to 3, whereas competitions at taluka level will be held from January 6 to 12, said the release, adding that district level competitions will begin from January 15.

This year, physically-challenged athletes will be able to participate in athletics, cricket, volleyball and swimming, while mentally-challenged athletes can take part in a host of games, including athletics, cycling, volleyball, basketball, swimming and roller skating, among others. PTI COR PJT NP