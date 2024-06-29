Relaxed Sable bags 3000m steeplechase gold in National Inter-State C'ships

Panchkula (Haryana), Jun 29 (PTI) Paris Olympics-bound star athlete Avinash Sable ran in the "training mode" but his modest timing was still good enough to win gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase on the third and penultimate day of the National Inter-State Championships here on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Sable, who holds the national record of 8:11.20 in his pet event and was representing Maharashtra, clocked a slow 8 minute 31.75 seconds to win the race under humid conditions at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

"The Athletics Federation of India has made it mandatory for all the athletes to take part in the National Inter-State, so I ran the race as a practice, just like in training (in the USA). I was not thinking of timing, hence I was taking it easy, there was no pressure at all," Sable said later.

"In a way, it was good to be able to run in a domestic competition after a long time," said the Asian Games gold medallist, who last ran a 3000m steeplechase race in a domestic event in March 2022.

Sable, who has been training in the USA, has run just one 3000m steeplechase race this year -- on June 8 at Portland Track Festival -- and he said it was a strategy chalked out by him and his coach.

"We don't want too many events before the Olympics. So, it was a plan to run less and to have more training. I am hoping to start peaking this month only. I will take part in the Paris Diamond League (on July 7) and then will be in Europe before the Paris Olympics.

"I was able to implement a bit of my plans during the race today. Middle phase of the race was not of much problem but the final kick is important. So, I decided to see how it goes in the race today," said the Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

Sable has already qualified for the Olympics.

Sumit Kumar of Madhya Pradesh was a distant second with a time of 8:46.93 while Haryana's Shankar Swami was third in 8:47.05. In the women's 3000m steeplechase, another Paris Olympics-bound runner Parul Chaudhary easily won gold, and just like Sable, she timing was not her concern as well. Parul clocked a modest 9:45.70 while her national record stands at 9:15.31.

"I was running like practice. I am told that Paris will be warm during the Olympics. So, I thought it would be good to run here under these (warm and humid) conditions.

"The plan before the Olympics is to run less. I want to peak during the Olympics." Sable was the cynosure of all eyes but the most fierce competition of the day was in the men's high jump final between national record holder Tejaswin Shankar of Delhi and Sarvesh Kushare of Maharashtra.

Kushare won the duel as he cleared 2.25m. Shankar could only leap 2.21m.

Kushare attempted to get past Shankar's 2.29m national record but failed to clear the height. The Olympic qualifying height is 2.33m.

National record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor, whose participation was initially in doubt due to an ankle pain, won the men's shot put event with the best throw of 19.93m. His national record stands at 21.77m.

Long jump national record holder Jeswin Aldrin's struggles continued as he was beaten by Arya S of Karnataka who cleared 7.78m to win the gold.

Aldrin, who holds the national record of 8.42m, was second with 7.75m. PTI PDS PDS UNG