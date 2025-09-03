Remain calm and composed inside pitch: Fulton's advice to players

Rajgir (Bihar), Sep 3 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton wants his players to stay calm and composed on the pitch in order to convert chances into goals after they registering a come-from-behind draw against Korea in the Super 4s of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

World No. 7 India began as favourites against defending champions Korea but failed to capitalise on multiple chances, eventually needing a 53rd-minute strike from Mandeep Singh to salvage a point.

"They (Korea) just packed the D. You just need to have a bit of composure. We created enough chances, it wasn't that we didn't create. If we create the same amount of chances in the next game we will score three goals and that's the truth," Fulton said after the match.

"We just had to deal with the moment a bit better. The crowd is here for blood, they just want goals and when the noise is high everyone thinks we need to hit a bit harder or do more. Like I said, we just have to live in the moment and then play to the space." Fulton stressed that it is up to the players to reflect individually on how to stay calm under pressure.

"It's individual reflection, how you work with Paddy (mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton), how you work with what we are trying to do. It's just not for this tournament, it's all the way for your career. It's how you manage these moments," he emphasised.

The South African reiterated that his side created enough chances to win the game.

"We played well in the first quarter, created a few chances and obviously missed those PCs. But we then conceded two. We had enough chances throughout the game to win the game," Fulton said.

"I thought we did a really good job to get back into the game and create two, three chances to win the game and that was in the fourth quarter. That's what we want. Can't ask for more, just didn't happen on the night." Fulton was also critical about the umpiring, insisting India were denied a penalty stroke for a deliberate push on Abhishek inside the D, similar to what Korea got in the second quarter.

"But the funny thing is the stroke they got for push, the same thing happened with Abhishek but anyway that's one of those things." "We are playing well, we just need to make one or two connections count." India will play Malaysia in their Super4s match on Thursday, while Korea will take on China. PTI SSC APA APA