Remsanga's late penalty helps Mohammedan salvage draw against Chennaiyin

Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Mohammedan SC rallied splendidly to hold Chennaiyin FC to a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.

Laldinpuia Pachua opened the scoring for Chennaiyin FC in the 10th minute before Lukas Brambilla doubled the lead in the 49th minute.

Manvir Singh brought Mohammedan SC back into the game in added time (90+5’) before Remsanga found the equaliser (90+12’) late in the game.

Despite the good start, the home team found themselves trailing in the 10th minute when Connor Shields’s delivery from a flag kick found Laldinpuia in the penalty area, completely unmarked.

The defender calmly headed it past Padam Chhetri in goal to hand the Marina Machans an early lead.

Chennaiyin FC started the second half with a lot more intensity and they latched onto Kasimov’s indecisiveness to open up the Mohammedan SC backline.

Shields recycled the possession before releasing Brambilla, who drove into the box before slotting it past Padam to double the lead in the 49th minute.

The final 10 minutes of the regulation time saw Mohammedan SC throw bodies forward with the intention of breaking down the Chennaiyin backline.

They were eventually rewarded when two substitutes Makan Winkle Chothe and Manveer Saini combined with the latter hammering home the goal in added time following a fine touch in the penalty area.

The hosts had an inspiring finish with a flurry of attacks and they eventually breached the Chennaiyin backline when Laldinpuia clipped Manvir in the penalty box awarding a penalty to Mohammedan.

Laldinpuia received marching orders for his reckless challenge, reducing the visitors to 10 men.

But things took a dramatic turn for Chennaiyin when Remsanga stepped up and converted from the spot (90+12) to hand the hosts a memorable draw at home. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 BS BS