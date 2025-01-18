Renowned badminton coach Arun Vishnu quits national setup, to start academy in Nagpur

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Arun Vishnu, the coach who played a pivotal role in the rise of women’s doubles badminton in India, has quit the national setup and will be starting an academy in Nagpur in March.

The 36-year-old from Kozhikode, who has been instrumental in the development of players like Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, and also played a crucial role in pairing Ashwini Ponnappa with Tanisha Crasto, is shifting to Nagpur to be with his aging father-in-law.

Arun will also open an academy with his wife, Arundhati Pantawane, a former international player.

“I have resigned from the post in December after the World Tour Finals. I have been with the national setup for eight and a half years as a coach, and I have made some great memories. Now, I am moving to Nagpur and starting an academy there in March,” Arun told PTI.

Gayatri and Treesa had played at the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in December.

Arun, a former India international, has worked with chief national coach Pullela Gopichand ever since winning the 2016 mixed doubles national title alongside Aparna Balan.

“I worked with juniors for the first four years and spent the last four years focusing on women's doubles,” Arun explained.

"There have been many great achievements and memories during this time. It was incredibly satisfying to see the girls win the BAC gold and to watch Gayatri and Treesa reach World No. 9.

"I truly believe they have the potential to break into the top five. I’m also proud to have helped Ashwini and Tanisha qualify for the Olympics when no one expected it.” Arun was a part of the support staff that helped the Indian team win a silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and also played a vital role in the country’s campaigns at the 2018 and 2022 Asian Games.

He was also involved in India's historic first medal win at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships last year.