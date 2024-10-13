Renuka, Deepti impress but Australia set 152-run target for India in must-win T20 World Cup tie

Sharjah, Oct 13 (PTI) Renuka Singh Thakur (2/24) and Deepti Sharma (2/28) played pivotal roles but Australia posted a tricky 152-run target against India in their must-win Group A match in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

While Renuka struck twice early on to give India an upper hand, Deepti grabbed the crucial wickets of Grace Harris (40) and Ellyse Perry (32) in later stages.

However, contributions from makeshift opener Harris, stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath (32), veteran Perry and Phoebe Litchfield's late nine-ball 15 not out helped Australia put forth a tough target for India.

Renuka made inroads in the third over when she ripped apart a rejigged Australian top order, removing Beth Mooney (2) and Georgia Wareham (0) off consecutive deliveries.

Mooney was caught at point by Radha Yadav, who dived in front to grab a sharp catch.

Australia’s surprise promotion of Wareham at No. 4 did not work when she was pinned in front of the wickets for a first-ball duck.

But the pair of McGrath and Harris, opening only for the second time in nine years, took the momentum away from India with a robust partnership to rebuild, adding 62 for the third wicket.

The pair put pressure back on India with brisk running between the wickets. India’s frailties on the field came to the fore again with several missed chances.

Harris got a reprieve in the ninth over when Deepti spilled a catch at backward point.

India pressed Renuka back in service in search of a breakthrough. In the first ball of the 11th over, the ball dropped just short of a diving Pooja Vastrakar at deep square leg.

Under-pressure, India then burned a review when McGrath missed connecting a low full toss which hit her on the pads, but the replays showed Renuka’s delivery would have missed the leg-stump too.

In yet another embarrassment, Harmanpreet spilled a regulation catch at cover with McGrath being the batter off Radha in the 12th over and a miss hit on the next delivery fell close to the diving Indian skipper.

McGrath finally ran out of luck when she danced down the track, only to be stumped for a 37-ball 32.

Harris plundered two more fours off Arundhati Reddy (0/24) before handing a regulation catch to Smriti Mandhana for a well-made 40 off 41 balls (5x4s).

A crucial moment arrived when Litchfield was declared out leg-before off Deepti in the 17th over while attempting the switch-hit. However, the decision was overturned by the TV umpire. PTI DDV PDS PDS