Renuka's four-for, Deepti milestone restrict Sri Lanka to 112/7

Thiruvananthapuram: Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur marked her return to the side in scintillating fashion while Deepti Sharma became the joint-highest wicket-taker in women's T20Is as India restricted Sri Lanka to 112 for seven in the third game here on Friday.

Playing her first T20I since December last year, Renuka (4/21) did what she does best with the new ball-- rattling the Sri Lankan top order and swinging the momentum decisively in India's favour.

The ever-reliable Deepti (3/18) provided excellent support with timely breakthroughs and also joined Australia's Megan Schutt as the highest wicket-taker in women's T20Is, claiming her 151st scalp in the format.

Trying to stay alive in the series, Hasini Perera (25) gave Sri Lanka a brisk start, striking two boundaries to plunder 12 runs of the opening over bowled by Renuka.

Perera mixed caution with innovation, even scooping the ball over the wicketkeeper to pick up her fourth boundary, ensuring skipper Chamari Athapaththu (3) was kept out of pressure despite her struggle to rotate the strike early on.

But India clawed their way back. The ever-reliable Deepti provided the breakthrough as Athapaththu charged down the pitch, only to top-edge the ball to Harmanpreet Kaur.

Renuka, who quickly shrugged the rust, then returned for her second spell to deliver twin blows in the sixth over. She first dismissed the in-form Perera before completing a sharp caught-and-bowled to remove Harshitha Samarawickrama (2), leaving Sri Lanka suddenly reeling at 32 for 3.

She struck again in the 10th over, trapping Nilakshika Silva leg-before, further tightening India's grip on the contest.

Kavisha Dilhari (20) and Imesha Dulani shared a 40-run stand. But just as it looked like Sri Lanka were finding their way back in the game, Deepti struck to pick up the 150th wicket of her T20I career to get ride of Dilhari.

From there on, Deepti and Renuka continued to strike at regular intervals, ensuring Sri Lanka never regained momentum and were restricted to a below-par total.