Reports say hockey set to be axed from 2026 Glasgow CWG; shooting, wrestling may also be dropped

Melbourne, Oct 21 (PTI) Hockey is set to be axed from the 2026 Commonwealth Games as the host city of Glasgow looks to cut costs, several media reports here stated but both the the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) remained tight-lipped on the matter.

Advertisment

Hockey has featured in each CWG since making its debut in 1998, but according to reports here, the Glasgow Games organisers want to drop it from the schedule along with net ball and road racing to ensure a trimmed programme that would be easy on the budget.

Two other major sports -- shooting and wrestling -- in which India has had medal hauls in the past editions are also set to be dropped from the 2026 Glasgow CWG roster, which will deal a big blow to the country's hopes.

Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) had said in their proposal that all the competitions of the 2026 CWG would be held in venues within an eight-mile-radius.

Advertisment

That will rule shooting out of the sports roster as the Barry Buddon centre in Dundee -- the venue during the 2014 CWG -- is more than 100km away from Glasgow.

Wrestling was not in the roster of the 2026 CWG when Australia's Victoria was to host the Games before pulling out.

Wrestling's inclusion has already been in doubt and the Glasgow Games will most likely drop the sport as the organisers have decided on having just 10 sports, out of which athletics/para athletics and swimming/para swimming have already been picked.

Advertisment

Scotland stepped in to save the 2026 Games after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out due to rising costs. The schedule is due to be unveiled on Tuesday.

When reached out by PTI, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) declined to comment till the roster was officially out.

"In a couple of days, the situation will be clear - you will get the information accordingly. From our side, until there is any official communication from CGF, we are not in a position to provide you any comment," an official said.

Advertisment

The CGF also gave a similar response.

"The sports programme for the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be confirmed tomorrow," read a statement from the body when it was approached for a clarification on the media reports.

Hockey's probable omission could also be down to the fact that the Games, to be held from July 23 to August 2, are being organised close to the World Cup that is scheduled two weeks later from August 15 to 30 in Wavre, Belgium and Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Advertisment

To cut costs, the Glasgow Games organisers have reduced the number of sporting disciplines from 19 (in 2022 Birmingham) to 10 with only four proposed venues -- Commonwealth Arena and Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Scotstoun Stadium (rugby and squash facilities), Tollcross International Swimming Centre and Scottish Events Campus.

None of these venues have a hockey turf.

Hockey's exclusion from the Games would be a major blow for India as their men's team is a three-time silver-winner and two-time bronze-medallist in the sport. The women have won three medals, including a gold in the 2000 edition.

Advertisment

The biggest hit would be to Australia, which has won the men's gold for a record seven times and the women's top honours in four editions.

Since athletics and swimming have been already approved, the Glasgow organisers will pick eight of the remaining core sports to make the number of sports up to 10.

The remaining core sports are: road cycling, artistic gymnastics, lawn bowls, table tennis, triathlon, freestyle wrestling, badminton, boxing, judo, netball, rugby sevens, squash and weightlifting.

Advertisment

Out of these, organisers have confirmed that there would be no road cycling event as there will be no road-based events. Triathlon (consisting of swimming, cycling and running) is also expected to be dropped. PTI SSC PM PDS PDS AH AH