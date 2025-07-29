Rest Jofra Archer for fifth Test, bring in Gus Atkinson: Stuart Broad

London: Premier England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who made his much-anticipated comeback to England Test team after four years at Lord's, should be rested for the series-deciding fifth rubber against India to manage his workload ahead of the Ashes, feels former pacer Stuart Broad.

Archer was in red-hot form, picking a wicket with his third ball and finishing with a match-haul of five wickets in his comeback Test at Lord’s. He played in the just-concluded fourth Test at Manchester as well.

"We can't not have Archer for four years, bring him back and then bowl him into the ground and not see him for another four years," Broad said on Sky Sports.

England's fast bowlers Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes have played all four matches, while Archer has played two in a row after his four-year absence from Test cricket.

In Manchester, Archer returned with four wickets, even as England bowlers struggled to break India’s resistance.

Riding on centuries from Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, India showed superb resilience to draw the fourth Test, taking the series into a decider at The Oval starting Thursday.

The hosts also have Gus Atkinson, Sam Cook, Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton in their ranks for the final Test.

"I think Gus Atkinson has to play. I know he has not had any workload, but we need to see him. He hasn't been really challenged against top-level opposition in Test cricket yet," Broad said.

"(Brydon) Carse looked knackered in the fourth Test. He has been a trier and given absolutely everything, but looks like his legs have left him for this series, so Atkinson gets the nod.

"(Josh) Tongue started the series, and I know he mainly got lower-order players out, but you probably have a natural replacement for Archer." Former England skipper Nasser Hussain also echoed the same.

"I don't think you can have Archer playing three on the bounce coming back after four years," added Hussain.

"Gus Atkinson coming back after a long time, and then Stokes with a niggle as three of your four seamers - but I would definitely play Atkinson on his home ground if fit," he added.

For England, their next Test assignment is the Ashes in Australia in November.