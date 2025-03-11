Retiring TT great Sharath Kamal thanks PM Modi after receiving heartfelt congratulations

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Indian table tennis legend Sharath Kamal, who recently announced his retirement, on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he congratulated the sportsperson on a glorious career while conveying his heartfelt wishes for the next phase of his life.

Sharath will hang up his racket and the iconic bandana later this month, having stayed at the top of his game for more than 22 years and resisting the temptation of lasting another Olympic cycle at the ripe old age of 42.

"Thank you so much Hon. PM @narendramodi sir for your letter. Thank you for your kind words and your support, and I look forward to the continued growth of sports in our country under your leadership!" Sharath tweeted alongside the letter he received he received from the PM.

Sharath will say goodbye to professional table tennis in front of his friends and family in Chennai, where the WTT (World Table Tennis) Star Contender and his swansong will be staged from March 25 to 30.

In his letter, the PM wrote, "I learned of the news of your retirement from table tennis. I can imagine that this was not an easy decision, especially as you have described the racket as your longest-standing companion.

"Like countless sports enthusiasts across the nation, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on a remarkable career. Your unwavering commitment to the sport and relentless pursuit of excellence have set a benchmark of generations to come." "Your list of achievements speaks volumes... These accolades not only showcase your individual brilliance, but also reflect your immense contribution to Indian table tennis." Sharath's contribution to the game goes beyond the staggering numbers, including seven gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, two path-breaking bronze medals at the Asian Games and five appearances at the Summer Olympics.

PM Modi further wrote, "I fondly recall our interaction before your departure for the Tokyo Olympics. It was heartening to see your appreciation for the evolving sporting ecosystem and the supportive policy environment in India.

"Both institutional backing and inspirational role models are essential for fostering a strong sporting culture. While policies enable, athletes like you ignite dreams and aspirations in countless young talents.

"Your contributions to Indian sports have been widely recognised, including the various awards and honours that have come your way." Paris last year was easily the highlight for him as an Olympian, having received the honour of carrying India's flag at the opening ceremony.

"Now, as you step into a new role of guiding and mentoring young talents, the next generation of players will be fortunate to learn from someone who has served the sport and the nation with unparalleled dedication. I have no doubt that your passion and insights will continue to shape Indian table tennis in meaningful ways.

"I wish you the very best in this new chapter of your journey," PM Modi signed off.

Sharath not only lifted the profile of the sport, but he also announced the arrival of Indian table tennis on the global stage and made his presence felt against the all-conquering Chinese and other Asian giants including Japan and South Korea. PTI AH AH KHS