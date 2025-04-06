Return of Bumrah: Pacer in full flow in Mumbai Indians’ nets

Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Jasprit Bumrah's return to an active net session for the first time since January this year was a remarkable sight -- Mumbai Indians' batting coach Kieron Pollard lifted him on his shoulders, the ace pace rolled his arm over for a round of left-arm spin before proceeding to trouble batters with his mastery.

Millions of fans across the nation too would have received the news of his availability for the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday, which was confirmed by head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Sunday, with elation.

Mumbai Indians will have their spearhead back, while the national team can genuinely hope to have Bumrah in their ranks when they embark on a tour of England in June. But prior to all that, Bumrah will be keen to test his fitness levels in the IPL and the powers that be will also be monitoring his workload during the next few weeks.

Once he had done with frolics of imitating teammate and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, Bumrah had two different bowling stints punctuated with a break in which he chatted with teammates and coaches.

But when he had the ball in his hands, Bumrah bowled without any obvious discomfort and fans can hope to see him go full tilt against star batter Virat Kohli at the Wankhede.

However, Kohli was conspicuous with his absence from the RCB nets and, rest assured, the master batter will be ready for the big duel on Monday.