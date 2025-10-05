Richa Ghosh fires India to 247 against Pakistan

Colombo, Oct 5 (PTI) Richa Ghosh led a much-needed late recovery with a brisk 35 before India were bowled out for 247 against Pakistan on a slow track in their Women's World Cup contest here on Sunday.

India struggled for momentum throughout their innings as each of their batters failed after getting starts, including openers Smriti Mandhana (23) and Pratika Rawal (31), who put on 48 runs for the first wicket.

After Harmanpreet Kaur's (19) dismissal, Harleen Deol (46) and Jemimah Rodrigues (32) added 45 runs for the fourth wicket in a tough passage of play.

While senior all-rounders Deepti Sharma (25) and Sneh Rana (20) added 42 runs for the sixth wicket, it was Richa's 20-ball knock that gave India some momentum towards the end.

Brief scores: India Women 247 all out in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 31, Harleen Deol 46, Jemimah Rodrigues 32, Richa Ghosh 35 not out; Diana Baig 4/69, Fatima Sana 2/38) vs Pakistan Women. PTI DDV AH AH