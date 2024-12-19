Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana in record books as India Women make 217/4

Navi Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Richa Ghosh (54) equalled the world record for the fastest fifty in women’s T20Is (18 balls) after Smriti Mandhana’s (77) fireworks as India registered 217 for 4 in the series-deciding third and final match against the West Indies here on Thursday.

It was also India's highest-ever total in the shortest format, going past the 201/5 against the UAE in the Asia Cup earlier this year.

The 21-year-old Ghosh reached 54 off just 21 balls (3x4, 5x6), alongside equalling the record for the fastest fifty being jointly held by New Zealand's Sophie Devine and Australia's Phoebe Litchfield.

Ghosh’s blitz came after Mandhana became the leading run-scorer in this format this year, reaching 763 runs in 23 T20Is, while smacking her third consecutive fifty of the series and eighth of the year.

She moved ahead of Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu in the run-scorer's list.

Having erred in the second game by not putting enough runs on the board, India rode on Mandhana’s charge to get their runs at nearly 10 an over.

Her pull shots were as compelling as her strokes on the off-side, at times effortlessly clearing the in-field to stamp her authority.

Mandhana’s firework in the powerplay and beyond overshadowed Uma Chetry’s two-ball duck in the first over and Rodrigues’ slow start in which she also survived a leg-before review against Hayley Matthews.

However, Rodrigues picked up well after a slow start to make 28-ball 39 with four boundaries, building a robust platform for a big total as the two put on 98 runs off 55 balls.

At No 4, Raghvi Bisht (31 not out off 22 balls, 2x4s, 1x6s) made her first impression on international circuit when she danced down the track to clear Karishma Ramharack for her first boundary of the career — a six — and scored runs on both sides of the wicket.

Bisht played a perfect second fiddle to both Mandhana and Ghosh, adding 44 and 70 runs respectively with the senior batting partners while gaining crucial experience herself.

But Mandhana again missed a hundred, as she walked back to the hut after making 77 from 47 balls with 13 fours and a six. It was her highest score in this series, and she was dismissed in the 15th over by Deandra Dottin.

India then made the right move by sending in hard-hitter Ghosh ahead of Deepti Sharma, and the young wicketkeeper-batter once again dazzled.

Ghosh showcased her prowess at the crease with powerful hits with the ball landing nearly into the stands, particularly on the leg side, with more than 40,000 in attendance here at the DY Patil Stadium. PTI DDV UNG DDV 7/21/2024