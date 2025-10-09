Richa Ghosh's quickfire 94 propels India women’s team to 251 against South Africa

Visakhapatnam, Oct 9 (PTI) Richa Ghosh struck a quickfire 94 to revive India's innings and propel the home side to 251 all out against South Africa in their Women's World Cup match here on Thursday.

Ghosh hammered four sixes and 11 fours as her 77-ball knock was instrumental in taking India to a big total after they had slipped to 102 for six inside 26 overs in a stunning collapse.

India were in a free fall from 55 for no loss at one stage to 102 for six, after which Ghosh took charge.

She added 51 runs with Amanjot Kaur (13) for the seventh wicket and a quickfire 88 off 53 balls with Sneh Rana (33) to lead India’s fightback after Chloe Tryon took 3/32 to break the home team's back.

Brief Scores: India: 251 all out in 49.5 overs (Pratika Rawal 37, Richa Ghosh 94, Sneh Rana 33; Chloe Tyron 3/32). PTI DDV DDV PDS PDS