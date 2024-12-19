Richa, Mandhana fifties power India to 2-1 T20I series win against West Indies

Navi Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh struck quickfire fifties as India outplayed West Indies by 60 runs to clinch the three-match women's T20I series 2-1 here on Thursday.

Stand-in skipper Mandhana continued her red-hot form with a making 77 off 47 balls, before Richa Ghosh's 18-ball fifty powered India to a record 217/4, India's highest in the format.

Mandhana, leading in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, struck 13 fours and a six.

Following her dismissal, Richa (54, 21b; 3x4, 5x6) took charge to equal Sophie Devine and Phoebe Litchfield's record for the fastest half-century in Women's T20Is.

West Indies never posed a threat to the big chase to be restricted to 157/9.

Chinelle Henry waged a lone battle for the visitors with a quick 16-ball 43 but there was no support for her at the other end.

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav led India's bowling show, returning with 4/29.

The two teams will now engage in a three-match ODI series in Vadodara from Sunday.

Brief Scores India 217/4; 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 77, Richa Ghosh 51, Jemimah Rodrigues 39) b West Indies 157/9; 20 overs (Chinelle Henry 43; Radha Yadav 4/29) by 60 runs. PTI TAP UNG TAP 7/21/2024