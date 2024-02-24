Richa, Meghana fifties carry RCB to 157 for 6 against Warriorz

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) Well-timed fifties by Richa Ghosh and Sabbhineni Meghana pushed Royal Challengers Bangalore to a par 157 for six on a slightly tacky pitch against UP Warriorz in their WPL match here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Meghana (53, 44b, 7x4, 1x6) and Richa (62, 37b, 12x4) added 71 runs for the fourth wicket in 50 balls as the Royal Challengers recovered from a shaky 54 for three in 7.5 overs after being asked to bat first.

Sensing the situation, both Meghana and Richa took their time to settle into their partnership, but once they got their eyes in, the RCB pair did not look back.

Meghana, who was dropped on 20 and 22, made full use of those let-offs to play some stunning shots around the ground.

Advertisment

Her thumping loft over extra cover for a six off left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad was good enough to watch in loop.

She reached her fifty in 40 balls, and Richa, who hammered pacer Saima Thakor for 16 runs in the 14th over, reached her own mark soon off 31 balls with a four off Tahlia McGrath.

The partnership was broken when Gayakwad had Meghana stumped by Alyssa Healy.

But before that steady stand, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry struggled to come to terms with the sluggishness of the track, perishing in their attempt to force the pace. PTI UNG AH AH