Richa's city Siliguri celebrates gold in women's cricket at Asian Games

Siliguri, Sept 26 (PTI) Subhas Pally, a non-descript neighbourhood in the northern West Bengal city of Siliguri, was in jubilation as homegirl Richa Ghosh was part of the Indian cricket team that bagged gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Advertisment

The celebrations that began on Monday after the match ended, also continued on Tuesday with locals treating each other with sweets and people making a beeline outside Richa's house to congratulate her parents.

Her father Manabendra Ghosh said the love of the people will further encourage Richa, a wicketkeeper, to succeed in her cricketing career.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee sent a congratulatory note to the family over e-mail after India's success.

Advertisment

The TMC also felicitated Richa's parents at their house.

TMC district president Papia Ghosh said that after Richa's arrival in the city next Wednesday, a friendly match will be held between Mayor XI and Richa XI.

This will encourage cricket players in the city, she said.

The Indian women's cricket team in its maiden appearance earned a gold medal as it defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in a low-scoring final of the Asian Games on Monday. PTI CORR SOM